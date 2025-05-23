Striker signs for new club just weeks after departing Doncaster Rovers
The young striker, aged 20, was one of four players - along with Tavonga Kuleya, Freddie Allen and Jack Degruchy - released this month by Rovers following promotion to League One.
He has now joined non-league side Basford United on a permanent basis. He enjoyed a loan stint there towards the end of last season and has now renewed acquaintances with the Nottinghamshire outfit.
Revealing his re-signing on social media, Basford wrote: "We are delighted to announce that Jack Goodman returns to Greenwich Avenue, this time on a permanent basis. Originally on loan from Doncaster Rovers, we’re excited to see more from him in our 125th anniversary season."
Goodman came through the youth ranks at Rovers but was never able to bridge the gap between the academy and the first team. He made 23 senior appearances in his time at the club but was loaned out a clutch of times in recent seasons, as well as struggling with knocks and niggles.
Kuleya, Allen and Degruchy have yet to tie up new clubs since their release whilst Joseph Olowu's next destination is also unconfirmed after he opted to reject a fresh contract offer this month.
