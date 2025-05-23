Striker signs for new club just weeks after departing Doncaster Rovers

Jack Goodman was one of four players released this summer by Rovers.

Jack Goodman has found himself a new club after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young striker, aged 20, was one of four players - along with Tavonga Kuleya, Freddie Allen and Jack Degruchy - released this month by Rovers following promotion to League One.

He has now joined non-league side Basford United on a permanent basis. He enjoyed a loan stint there towards the end of last season and has now renewed acquaintances with the Nottinghamshire outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealing his re-signing on social media, Basford wrote: "We are delighted to announce that Jack Goodman returns to Greenwich Avenue, this time on a permanent basis. Originally on loan from Doncaster Rovers, we’re excited to see more from him in our 125th anniversary season."

Goodman came through the youth ranks at Rovers but was never able to bridge the gap between the academy and the first team. He made 23 senior appearances in his time at the club but was loaned out a clutch of times in recent seasons, as well as struggling with knocks and niggles.

Kuleya, Allen and Degruchy have yet to tie up new clubs since their release whilst Joseph Olowu's next destination is also unconfirmed after he opted to reject a fresh contract offer this month.