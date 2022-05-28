Rovers round-up including updates on pre-season, contract renewals, next season's kit, Jon Taylor and Joe Dodoo

That earlier start means attention very quickly turned to planning and preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.

Rovers are yet to announce any pre-season friendlies and still have plenty of work to do when it comes to tweaking their squad for next term in League Two.

It might still be May but fans are eager for updates – and they may not have to wait too much longer for more information.

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Media manager Liam Hoden has said on Twitter that more details about pre-season are likely to be announced by the club over the next week or so.

He also revealed that kit details will come in mid-June – with many fans keen for the club to return to more traditional red and white hoops.

An update on contract renewals is also understood to be just around the corner. Rovers have offered new deals to John Bostock, Aidan Barlow and Bobby Faulkner.

Faulkner took part in a training session at Cantley Park last week – held by boss Gary McSheffrey – to help those players still nursing their way back to full fitness.

Captain Tom Anderson and winger Jon Taylor also took part in the session.

Taylor has made just three appearances since March last year due to an ankle injury but is set to resume full training when Rovers’ squad report back in mid-June.

Taylor was last week named as Rovers’ 2021/22 PFA Community Champion for his work in the community.

Meanwhile, more speculation surrounds the future of Joe Dodoo.

The 26-year-old forward has now been linked with National League side Notts County after reports emerged last week claiming Walsall were keen on him.