Harrison Biggins makes pledge as he plots promotion push with Doncaster Rovers

The Sheffield-born midfielder is confident he has joined a club that will be pushing for promotion next season.

Rovers will obviously need to turn last season’s relegation form on its head to do just that - not least their dreadful home record of 13 defeats at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Biggins, who will be asked to harry the opposition and also get forward as much as possible, has promised to do his best to turn Rovers into tough opponents.

Harrison Biggins. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I want to make sure that we’re a team to fear,” said Biggins.

"I’ve been here as a visiting player and when you go to Doncaster it’s a place you really want to play.

"So we’ve got to make sure that we are the team to beat this season.

"We need to win our home games and make it an intimidating place to come and a place where people aren’t going to come and roll us over.

“It needs to be a difficult place to come.

"And then if you get momentum you take that into your away games as well.”

Biggins will effectively replace hard-working Arsenal loanee Matt Smith on Rovers’ midfield roster.

Asked whether he enjoys the ugly side of the game, Biggins said: "I think that should be a given really – the hard work and desire. That should come as a given and then the quality shows after.

"But that’s definitely a big part of my game, the closing down and bringing energy to the midfield.”

He added: “The main aim is for me to bring legs to the midfield.

"Arriving into the box and getting goals is something I’ve added to my game and I want to build on that yet again.

"With the players that are already here, hopefully I can just add that little bit of energy.”

Biggins, 26, revealed to the local media on Friday that Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey’s interest in him had been sparked by his performance in Fleetwood Town’s 1-0 win at the Eco-Power Stadium in January.

"I met the manager not long after the season had finished and it was just his intentions for this season really [that sold it to me],” said Biggins.

"I know they actually finished last season pretty strong but it was a little too late in the end.

"But you can see that he’s started to get his ideas across to the players and they did have some good results.

"When I spoke to him his intentions for this season were pretty clear.