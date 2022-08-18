Rossington Main move through gears but Armthorpe Welfare lie bottom of NCEL

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan Slater’s second half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory at home to Ollerton Town on Saturday.

Ben Hunter’s side followed that up with a 3-2 win at Beverley Town on Tuesday night.

Adam Baskerville scored twice for Main and Tyla Bell was also on target for the visitors.

Rossington Main manager Ben Hunter

Rossington travel to Athersley Recreation on Saturday and visit Parkgate on Wednesday.

Armthorpe Welfare’s disappointing start to the season continued as they lost 5-0 at Wakefield AFC at the weekend.

Lee Morris’s side have lost four out of four and lie bottom of the table.

They host Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday and Selby Town are the visitors to the Marra Falcons Stadium on Wednesday.

*Club Thorne Colliery dropped their first points of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Dearne & District in the Black Dragon North Division of the Central Midlands League.

Harworth Colliery made it two wins out of two with a 2-0 victory at home to Kiveton Miners Welfare.

Hatfield Town got their first point on the board thanks to a 1-1 draw with SJR Worksop.

Yorkshire Main suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to AFC Phoenix.