Richie Wellens updates on incomings and outgoings at Doncaster Rovers after Ethan Galbraith signing

Richie Wellens

The Rovers boss is in a personal stand-off as he needs to free up funds in order to make much-needed additions to his squad but also needs sufficient numbers in his group to meet the demands of the fixture list.

Wellens added Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith on loan on Friday but is desperate to bring in a winger and a striker, with his attacking ranks particularly depleted.

Negotiations continue over targets with particular wrangling over finances as Rovers are looking to keep the costs of these loans to a minimum while they attempt to raise more funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lirak Hasani joined Matlock Town on a youth loan this week while young keeper Ben Bottomley has moved to Frickley Athletic on similar terms.

“I’m loath to let anyone else out because we’re so short,” Wellens said.

“Until I know that we’re more or less getting anyone in, I’m loath to let anyone out.

“We’re waiting for a few clubs to lower their expectations in terms of what we can contribute to loan signings coming in.”

Attacking players remain at the top of Wellens’ wishlist as he feels Galbraith’s arrival has Rovers shaping up well elsewhere on the pitch.

“If I look at my team now, we saw the difference on Tuesday that our full backs made, getting high up the pitch,” he said.

“Now, in Bostock, Smith, Galbraith and Close, I’ve got four really good footballers who can pass a ball, if they’ve got runners in front of them can control a game but also play in spaces in behind.

“Now we need some runners, we need some pace, some players that are not always going to come to the ball and that’s where we’re at right now.

“At Walsall it was all people coming to the ball and our full backs were the only real outlet going in behind teams.

“We need a bit of pace, we need people that are prepared to run because we’ve only really got passes in the team.”

*