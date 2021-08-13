Doncaster Rovers' big injury concern ahead of Sheffield Wednesday trip

Tommy Rowe could miss Doncaster Rovers' trip to Sheffield Wednesday

The veteran has not trained all week due to an issue with his Achilles which was inflamed during last weekend’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

And Wellens - who confirmed midfielder Matt Smith has tested positive for Covid-19 - rated him as ‘touch-and-go’ for the trip to Hillsborough.

“The only one is Tommy Rowe and he’s not trained since the Wimbledon game,” Wellens said.

“He’ll be touch-and-go. He won’t train today [Friday] because he had an injection on Thursday.

“He’ll be the only one that I’d say is doubtful at the minute.”

Smith is set to miss the next three matches as he completes his recovery from Covid-19 while Charlie Seaman will self isolate as a result of close contact.

Wellens said he had been heartened by the performances of Rowe’s stand-ins during the Carabao Cup tie with Walsall on Tuesday.

“The positive is that both Cameron John and Branden Horton did well in midweek,” he said.

“Cameron did a very good job defensively on Tuesday and in the last 20 minutes Branden came on and gave us a different dimension going forward.

“I think we’ve got good cover there.”

The Rovers boss believes both John and Horton will have a big part to play this season with both bringing different attributes to the left back role.

“Branden has that little bit more quality going forward where Cam is a more defensive full back,” he said.

“We spoke to Branden before he went on. He got into the areas right, we just need him to finish the couple of chances he had.

“Cameron is going to be a big player for us because he can cover at left back.

“I’ve said before that I don’t see him as a left back, naturally. The way he runs and the way he moves, he’s a centre back.

“He’s going to have a big part to play because he can cover a few positions.

“Branden Horton is now stepping up and I’m starting to see why he did play so many games last season.

“It’s taken him time to get going in pre-season. I thought he went on for those 20 to 25 minutes and did great.

