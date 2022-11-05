Recap: Woeful Doncaster Rovers knocked out of FA Cup by King's Lynn Town
Doncaster Rovers hope to maintain their positive momentum under new boss Danny Schofield against non-league outfit King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup.
King’s Lynn sit top of National League North and have lost only twice in the league this term.
The winners of today’s first round tie will earn £41,000 in prize money.
MATCH DETAILS
Latest: Doncaster Rovers 0 King’s Lynn Town 1
Goals: Omotayo 83
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Long, Maxwell, Close (Agard 87), Biggins (Clayton 57), Taylor (Molyneux 57), Hurst (Woltman 82), Miller. Subs: Oram, Seaman, Whiting, Flint.
King’s Lynn: Jones, Denton, Crowther, Coulson, Clunan, Widdrington (Oxlade-Chamberlain 82), Barrett (Omotayo 72), Hargreaves, Jones, Scott, Ponticelli (Walker 90). Subs: Blair, Callan-McFadden, Fleming, Stephens, Knowles.
Referee: Geoff Eltringham
FULL TIME
Game over.
Sixth tier King’s Lynn run out deserved winners here.
Rovers left red-faced. Precious little composure, precious little quality. Apart from a little spell in the second half, following the substitutions, Rovers were second best.
An embarrassing afternoon.
INJURY TIME
Five minutes to be added on.
89 BIG CHANCE
Molyneux picks out Agard but he fires over from close range.
Oxlade-Chamberlain bursts forward and almost makes it two.
The visitors have got their goal.
A long throw is headed home by Omotayo.
No one can say they haven’t deserved it.
Miller this time finds space but his effort is saved.
The momentum has swung.
ATTENDANCE
3,965
69 OFF THE BAR
Hurst lets fly from 20 yards and it strikes the bar!
Miles better from the home team.
Better from Rovers in the last few minutes.
Molyneux is getting on the ball in the final third. He bursts into the box and sees a shot blocked by Denton.