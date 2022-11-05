News you can trust since 1925
Recap: Woeful Doncaster Rovers knocked out of FA Cup by King's Lynn Town

Doncaster Rovers hope to maintain their positive momentum under new boss Danny Schofield against non-league outfit King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup.

By Paul Goodwin
7 hours ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 5:02pm

King’s Lynn sit top of National League North and have lost only twice in the league this term.

The winners of today’s first round tie will earn £41,000 in prize money.

Doncaster Rovers receive injury boost ahead of FA Cup tie against King’s Lynn

The FA Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield drops team selection hint ahead of King’s Lynn

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v King’s Lynn Town

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:50

MATCH DETAILS

Latest: Doncaster Rovers 0 King’s Lynn Town 1

Goals: Omotayo 83

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Long, Maxwell, Close (Agard 87), Biggins (Clayton 57), Taylor (Molyneux 57), Hurst (Woltman 82), Miller. Subs: Oram, Seaman, Whiting, Flint.

King’s Lynn: Jones, Denton, Crowther, Coulson, Clunan, Widdrington (Oxlade-Chamberlain 82), Barrett (Omotayo 72), Hargreaves, Jones, Scott, Ponticelli (Walker 90). Subs: Blair, Callan-McFadden, Fleming, Stephens, Knowles.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:59

FULL TIME

Game over.

Sixth tier King’s Lynn run out deserved winners here.

Rovers left red-faced. Precious little composure, precious little quality. Apart from a little spell in the second half, following the substitutions, Rovers were second best.

An embarrassing afternoon.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:50

INJURY TIME

Five minutes to be added on.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:49

89 BIG CHANCE

Molyneux picks out Agard but he fires over from close range.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:46

86 CLOSE

Oxlade-Chamberlain bursts forward and almost makes it two.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:44

83 GOAL

The visitors have got their goal.

A long throw is headed home by Omotayo.

No one can say they haven’t deserved it.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:31

71 SAVED

Miller this time finds space but his effort is saved.

The momentum has swung.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:30

ATTENDANCE

3,965

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:29

69 OFF THE BAR

Hurst lets fly from 20 yards and it strikes the bar!

Miles better from the home team.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:27

BETTER

Better from Rovers in the last few minutes.

Molyneux is getting on the ball in the final third. He bursts into the box and sees a shot blocked by Denton.

