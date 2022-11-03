Doncaster Rovers receive injury boost ahead of FA Cup tie against King’s Lynn

The pair limped off injured in last weekend’s win over Gillingham and sat out of training at the start of this week but have since returned to the fold.

Tommy Rowe will once again be missing, however, having been out of action with a hamstring injury since September.

Luke Molyneux will be fit to face King's Lynn this weekend.

Rovers boss Danny Schofield said: “I don’t think Tommy Rowe is too far (away).

"I think he’s potentially ten to 12 days. I spoke to him and Michael McBride, the physio, and am always keeping tabs on him and what kind of work he’s doing to get back.

"He’s an important part of our squad, an important player for the club, and we need him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Joseph Olowu and Ollie Younger also remain sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-choice goalkeeper Louis Jones was missing against the Gills due to tonsillitis but should be back this weekend and could start between the posts for the fourth time this term.

Meanwhile, forgotten striker Josh Andrews remains at parent club Birmingham City, where he is receiving treatment for tendonitis in his knee.

It is unknown if the target man, who is on loan until January, will play for Doncaster again.

He made five appearances at the start of the season but has not played since the 2-1 win over Stockport in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the possibility of his return, Schofield said: "I think it’s just assessing how he improves from his injury.