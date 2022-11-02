Doncaster will be hot favourites when the National League North leaders visit the Eco-Power Stadium in the first round on Saturday.

But – 151 years after it was first contested – the world’s oldest football competition continues to throw up shocks every season.

King's Lynn Town met Portsmouth in the 2020/21 FA Cup. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Rovers were dumped out of the FA Cup by lower-league opposition last term, losing 3-2 to Mansfield Town in the second round in Gary McSheffrey’s first game as caretaker manager.

King’s Lynn, who were also relegated at the end of the season, finishing 22nd in the 24-team National League, made it to the second-round stage in 2020 before they were knocked out by a Portsmouth side featuring Ben Close.

McSheffrey used cup competitions as an opportunity to shuffle his pack earlier this term.

Will Schofield take the same approach?

“Every member of the squad is vital to us,” he said.

"The FA Cup is vitally important to us. I grew up loving the FA Cup.

"We’ll be going into that game to win, so the strongest XI will play.”

Nicknamed the Linnets, Norfolk-based King’s Lynn have won nine of their 14 league games this season to top England’s regionalised sixth tier.

Their last match saw them beaten 2-1 by Gloucester City, however.

It is believed Saturday will be the first time Rovers have ever met King’s Lynn in a competitive fixture.

Former Grimsby Town, Port Vale and Hartlepool United midfielder Tommy Widdrington will be in the away dugout, with ex-Sheffield Wednesday stopper Paul Jones likely to start in goal for King’s Lynn.

Jones’s teammate, defender Tyler Denton, hails from Dewsbury and counts Leeds United and Chesterfield among his previous clubs.

“We will approach training right throughout the week and approach the game as we do every game,” said Doncaster defender Kyle Knoyle.

"As a kid growing up the FA Cup is massive.

"It’s a competition the players want to do well in and get the chance to play against a big side.”

All four stands at the Eco-Power Stadium will be open for the tie due to an increase in demand for tickets.

