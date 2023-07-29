News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers take on League One side Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST

With the new season just one week away, Rovers boss Grant McCann is expected to field a strong side against today’s opposition.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale LIVE

Show new updates
16:55 BST

FT 1-0

A good final exercise for McCann’s men, who take the win thanks to George Broadbent’s second-half goal.

Report and reaction to come.

16:52 BST

Four minutes added on

Rovers’ looked to be seeing this one out comfortably until Ethan Chislett went down under a challene in the box, leading to appeals for a penalty.

It’s not given.

16:44 BST

Doncaster sub

Harrison Biggins makes way for Liam Ravenhill

16:37 BST

More Doncaster changes

Tom Nixon and James Maxwell replace Ben Close and Jack Senior

16:35 BST

Another Port Vale sub

Conor Grant is off for Mal Benning.

16:34 BST

Off the line!

Rovers almost make it 2-0 but Nathan Smith hacks Luke Molyneux’s shot off the line.

16:32 BST

Vale sub

Gavin Bassey makes way for Ethan Chislett.

16:30 BST

GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!

All three subs link up as George Miller finds Deji Sotona, who in turn crosses for Broadbent to turn home after Vale failed to clear.

16:29 BST

Triple sub for Doncaster

On: George Broadbent, Deji Sotona and George Miller

Off: Tyler Roberts, Joe Ironside and Tommy Rowe

16:26 BST

Big chance for Olowu

He should do better at the far post after meeting Tyler Roberts’ corner kick, but can’t produce any direction on his effort.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Port ValeLeague OneGrant McCann