Recap the action as Doncaster Rovers beat Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly
With the new season just one week away, Rovers boss Grant McCann is expected to field a strong side against today’s opposition.
Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale LIVE
FT 1-0
A good final exercise for McCann’s men, who take the win thanks to George Broadbent’s second-half goal.
Four minutes added on
Rovers’ looked to be seeing this one out comfortably until Ethan Chislett went down under a challene in the box, leading to appeals for a penalty.
It’s not given.
Doncaster sub
Harrison Biggins makes way for Liam Ravenhill
More Doncaster changes
Tom Nixon and James Maxwell replace Ben Close and Jack Senior
Another Port Vale sub
Conor Grant is off for Mal Benning.
Off the line!
Rovers almost make it 2-0 but Nathan Smith hacks Luke Molyneux’s shot off the line.
Vale sub
Gavin Bassey makes way for Ethan Chislett.
GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!
All three subs link up as George Miller finds Deji Sotona, who in turn crosses for Broadbent to turn home after Vale failed to clear.
Triple sub for Doncaster
On: George Broadbent, Deji Sotona and George Miller
Off: Tyler Roberts, Joe Ironside and Tommy Rowe
Big chance for Olowu
He should do better at the far post after meeting Tyler Roberts’ corner kick, but can’t produce any direction on his effort.