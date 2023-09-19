News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Recap the action after Doncaster Rovers earn comfortable win over Everton-21s

Doncaster Rovers will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since February when they take on Everton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 20:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rovers finally got their first league win of the season at the weekend after they beat Forest Green 2-1 thanks to Ben Close’s injury-time goal, which he later admitted was intended as a cross.

They now have the chance to follow that up with their first competitive win at the Eco-Power Stadium since April.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Everton Under-21s

Show new updates
19:37 BSTUpdated 20:48 BST

Latest score: Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Everton Under-21s

Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent (Harrison Biggins, 69), Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Tom Nixon, 60), Tyler Roberts (Luke Molyneux, 60), Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close (Zain Westbrooke, 69), Louie Marsh, Mo Faal (Jack Goodman, 76)

Subs: Ben Bottomley, Will Flint

Everton: Billy Crellin, Mackenzie Hunt, Luke Butterfield (Callum Bates, 69), Katia Kouyate, Brad Moonan, Elijah Campbell (Matty Apter, 69), Roman Dixon, Halid Djankpata (Matty Apter, 69), Isaac Heath (Jack Patterson, 60), Jenson Metcalfe, Francis Okoronkwo (Martin Sherif, 60)

Subs: Jack Barrett, Jack Butler, Odin Samuels-Smith,

20:53 BST

Man of the match goes to...

Doncaster Sports College award the man-of-the-match award to their former pupil, Bobby Faulkner.

That’s full time - 2-0 it ends. A comfortable night for Doncaster.

20:48 BST

Five minutes added on

20:39 BST

GOAL - 2-0!

Harrison Biggins surely wraps this one up with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box, his second goal in as many matches.

20:34 BST

Fingertip stuff

Doncaster in control and looking comfortable now. Tom Nixon, off the bench for Tyler Roberts, sees his low cross into the six-yard box tipped away from an attacker by Billy Crellin.

20:26 BST

Unlucky from Molyneux

He flashes a strike just over the bar. Looked to be going in for a moment.

20:15 BSTUpdated 20:17 BST

GOAL - 1-0 Rovers

Louie Marsh breaks the deadlock after 56 minutes with a simple finish after Tyler Roberts’ initial effort was kept out by Crellin.

20:11 BST

Crowd growing restless

Some of the groans aimed at Doncaster, who have looked a bit laboured at the start of the second half. Others directed at the ref and his staff with a decision or two they’re not happy with.

Luke Molyneux and Tom Nixon warming up.

20:03 BST

Back under way

No changes.

19:48 BST

HT 0-0

It might be quiet in the stands but it’s a competitive clash on the pitch. Rovers hit the woodwork twice in the first period and both teams came close to scoring at the end of the half.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonBen Close