Recap the action after Doncaster Rovers earn comfortable win over Everton-21s
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers finally got their first league win of the season at the weekend after they beat Forest Green 2-1 thanks to Ben Close’s injury-time goal, which he later admitted was intended as a cross.
They now have the chance to follow that up with their first competitive win at the Eco-Power Stadium since April.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Everton Under-21s
Latest score: Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Everton Under-21s
Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent (Harrison Biggins, 69), Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona (Tom Nixon, 60), Tyler Roberts (Luke Molyneux, 60), Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close (Zain Westbrooke, 69), Louie Marsh, Mo Faal (Jack Goodman, 76)
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Will Flint
Everton: Billy Crellin, Mackenzie Hunt, Luke Butterfield (Callum Bates, 69), Katia Kouyate, Brad Moonan, Elijah Campbell (Matty Apter, 69), Roman Dixon, Halid Djankpata (Matty Apter, 69), Isaac Heath (Jack Patterson, 60), Jenson Metcalfe, Francis Okoronkwo (Martin Sherif, 60)
Subs: Jack Barrett, Jack Butler, Odin Samuels-Smith,
Man of the match goes to...
Doncaster Sports College award the man-of-the-match award to their former pupil, Bobby Faulkner.
That’s full time - 2-0 it ends. A comfortable night for Doncaster.
Five minutes added on
GOAL - 2-0!
Harrison Biggins surely wraps this one up with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box, his second goal in as many matches.
Fingertip stuff
Doncaster in control and looking comfortable now. Tom Nixon, off the bench for Tyler Roberts, sees his low cross into the six-yard box tipped away from an attacker by Billy Crellin.
Unlucky from Molyneux
He flashes a strike just over the bar. Looked to be going in for a moment.
GOAL - 1-0 Rovers
Louie Marsh breaks the deadlock after 56 minutes with a simple finish after Tyler Roberts’ initial effort was kept out by Crellin.
Crowd growing restless
Some of the groans aimed at Doncaster, who have looked a bit laboured at the start of the second half. Others directed at the ref and his staff with a decision or two they’re not happy with.
Luke Molyneux and Tom Nixon warming up.
Back under way
No changes.
HT 0-0
It might be quiet in the stands but it’s a competitive clash on the pitch. Rovers hit the woodwork twice in the first period and both teams came close to scoring at the end of the half.