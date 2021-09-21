RECAP: Doncaster Rovers 2 Manchester City U21s 1 - Dodoo double earns Rovers victory in Papa John's Trophy

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers hope to build on Saturday’s confidence-boosting win over Morecambe – although boss Richie Wellens is set to make several changes to the team this evening.

Rovers lost their opening group game 6-0 to rivals Rotherham United, while Manchester CIty’s youngsters ran out 3-0 winners at Scunthorpe.

Team news: Rovers make eight changes from the side that beat Morecambe. Only Ro-Shaun Williams, Jordy Hiwula and Joe Dodoo keep their places.

Rovers: Jones, Seaman, Williams, Olowu, Horton, Bostock (Rowe 82), Gardner, Barlow, Hiwula (Galbraith 64), Dodoo (Vilca 61), Cukur. Subs: Dahlberg, Blythe, Close, Smith.

Man City: Slicker, Hamilton, Smith, Katongo, Larios, Charles, Bobb, Gyabi (Sodje 18), Edozie, Delap (Oduroh 61), Bolton (Mebude 81). Subs: Van Sas, Tarensi, O’Reilly, Lewis.

Full time: Doncaster Rovers 2 Manchester City U21s 1

GOALS: Edozie 8, Dodoo 14, 58

Full time: A good night’s work from Rovers. Plenty of positives to take from that and also some things to work on. A decent game and winning is a good habit to get into.

90+2: Mebude gets into the box but fires high and wide.

90: Into four minutes of stoppage time.

83: Brilliant turn in the box by Sodje but his shot comes back off the post. City pushing for an equaliser here.

82: Bostock goes off after picking up a knock. Rowe comes on.

80: Mistake from Gardner almost lets City in. Jones then tips over a deflected effort from Hamilton.

75: Gardner picks out Vilca with a nice ball. The Peruvian’s shot is well saved by Slicker.

70: Bolton rattles the bar for CIty after good work from Hamilton.

64: Seaman is an advanced area and he drives a shot just wide.

61: Substitution: Dodoo makes way for Vilca. A good night’s work from the striker.

58: GOAL! Rovers lead and it’s Dodoo again. He connects with a corner and sends his volley past Slicker.

57: The pressure is mounting from Rovers. Hiwula and Dodoo see shots blocked.

54: Hiwula’s shot is blocked and Horton on the follow up sends his longe range effort just wide.

51: Close! Bostock curls a freekick just wide.

49: Decent save low down from Jones to deny Bobb.

47: Hiwula releases Cukur but his shot goes sailing over the bar.

46: We’re underway again.

Half time 1-1. It looked ominous the way City started the game but since going behind Rovers have had the better of it. It's a decent game, both sides giving it a really good go. The contribution of Rovers’ front three, plus Barlow, has caught the eye.

45: City counter but Edozie’s shot is gathered by Jones.

43: Horton’s deep freekick is met by Williams but his header drifts well over the bar.

40: Well-worked corner finds Hiwula who peels off but he curls his effort wide.

40: Bostock plays in Barlow but his shot is tipped wide by Slicker.

38: Yellow card. City break and Dodoo goes in the book for bringing down Edozie.

34: The game’s quietened down a bit. Wellens will be fairly satisfied with what he’s seen so far.

29: Quite an interesting tactical battle so far. City are playing it out from the back as you’d expect but Rovers are pressing high and engaging with the visitors – and getting some joy too.

26: It’s more of a 4-2-3-1 from Rovers tonight with Dodoo, Barlow and Hiwula behind Cukur.

23: Good pressing from Barlow who releases Cukur but his shot is straight at Slicker. The City goalkeeper is being kept busy.

21: More good play from Rovers. Dodoo picks out Seaman with an excellent ball, he lays it off to Barlow whose effort is pushed wide of the post by Slicker.

20: Hiwula fires a shot just wide. Rovers have responded well after going behind.

19: Cukur’s started the game pretty well. He’s holding it up nicely and making some good runs in the channel.

14: GOAL Rovers! Dodoo collects the ball on the edge of the box, steps inside and lashes it home left-footed. Good finish.

13: Hiwula does well deep in City territory but fires his shot just over the bar. He’s looked sharp during these early exchanges.

11: Barlow with a looping effort but it lands on the roof of the net.

8: GOAL: City lead 1-0. The visitors carve open Rovers’ defence and Edozie coolly slots past Jones.

5: Cukur is playing through the middle flanked by Dodoo on the right and Hiwula on the left. Barlow is the most advanced in midfield.

4: The visitors play themselves into trouble and Hiwula’s shot is tipped wide by Slicker.