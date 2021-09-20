This is how Richie Wellens will approach Papa John's Trophy game against Manchester City U21s

Doncaster's players celebrate Tommy Rowe's goal against Morecambe. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Wellens wants to get minutes into players who need them the most to drive standards up on the training ground.

He’s also likely to have one eye on the tough-looking league trips to Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town over the coming days.

Joseph Olowu, Dan Gardner, John Bostock and Aidan Barlow look set to start, while Louis Jones, Branden Horton, Charlie Seaman, AJ Greaves, Liam Ravenhill and Tiago Cukur could also come into the manager’s thinking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordy Hiwula may keep his place in attack as he continues to build up his match sharpness.

Rovers lost their opening group game in embarrassing fashion as a strong side on paper went down 6-0 at home to rivals Rotherham United.

City’s youngsters started their Trophy campaign with a 3-0 win at Scunthorpe United.

"We’ll make changes,” said Wellens.

"We would love to go on a run and win it but the most important thing is minutes for players.

"We want to win the game, don’t get me wrong.

"But it’s more about getting our players really up to speed – like Dan Gardner who has had a chest infection, Aidan Barlow who has been out injured, Joseph Olowu is obviously starting out, John Bostock who missed out at the weekend.

"We need those players to get games so in training everyone is of elite fitness so they’re pushing each other.