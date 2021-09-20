Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe is hunting more goals from left back

Tommy Rowe. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

And the 32-year-old is confident he can get his goal tally into double figures this season.

Rowe has been a model of consistency since returning to Rovers and followed up his well-taken goal at Wigan by netting the winner against Morecambe.

His career-best goalscoring season came in Doncaster colours when he bagged 13 during the 2016/17 League Two promotion-winning campaign.

And Rowe reckons he can get close to that number again despite Richie Wellens employing him at left back.

"I don't know if I see myself as a left back in terms of the mindset of what it takes to be a left back,” Rowe told the Free Press.

“When I first came to Doncaster I was a midfielder or forward player. I played in a diamond a lot, I played in an attacking role.

“It was the most prolific time of my career. I've always been wanting to score goals but I made a habit of it here if you like.

“There were times I went to left back and left wing back and I still managed to grab a goal so it is in my mindset and it's also the way we play.

“That's one of the main reasons I wanted to come back here. The manager sold it to me the way we want to play.

“The manager's told me I can get ten goals a season and I know I can. When a manager tells you that and you believe in yourself then funny things happen in football.

“I enjoy getting forward and scoring goals. We all need to take the weight off the forward lads and chip in from time to time.”

Meanwhile, Rowe was pleased to see Rovers do some of the ugly things to secure their first win of the season against the Shrimps.

"I think there's been a determination from everyone at the club to play an attractive brand of football this season,” he said.

“But you've also got to have the pragmatic side so you can get results in games where you're not playing particularly well.

“I thought our game management was good and it was something that we needed.