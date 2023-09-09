News you can trust since 1925
Recap as Doncaster Rovers suffer late heartache at Wrexham

Doncaster Rovers hope to write their own script against Hollywood-backed Wrexham.
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 17:10 BST
The Welsh outfit, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have their sights set on back-to-back promotions after winning the National League last season.

But Rovers, despite propping up League Two, travel to the SToK Racecourse in confident mood after improved performances against MK Dons, Everton and Swindon.

Is today the day they secure their first league win of the season?

Luke Young is surrounded by Mo Faal and Luke Molyneux. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesLuke Young is surrounded by Mo Faal and Luke Molyneux. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Luke Young is surrounded by Mo Faal and Luke Molyneux. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.

LIVE: Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers

Show new updates
14:18 BSTUpdated 17:05 BST

Match details

Full time: Wrexham 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

Goals: Young 37, Faal 52, Lee 88

Wrexham: Howard, Hayden (Cleworth 31), Tozer, Boyle, Barnett, Young, O’Connor, Lee, McAlinden (Evans 82), Palmer (Fletcher 82), Dalby (Mullin 59). Subs: Okonkwo, J Davies, Jones.

Rovers: Lawlor, Bailey, Anderson, Olowu (Nixon 62), Senior, Westbrooke, Broadbent (Roberts 90), Biggins, Molyneux (Hurst 77), Faal (Marsh 77), Ironside. Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Faulkner.

Referee: Leigh Doughty

17:05 BST

Full time

Rovers have dug in and showed some spirit but it’s not enough as they slip to a fifth defeat from seven.

A moment of quality from Elliot Lee is ultimately the difference.

17:02 BST

Wide

Late chance for Bailey from a corner but his effort drifts wide.

16:57 BST

Close

Fletcher fires an effort just wide.

16:55 BST

Added time

Eight minutes to be added on.

16:53 BST

GOAL Wrexham

Lee is allowed to drift inside and fire home from the edge of the box. It might have taken a slight deflection.

He got away from Broadbent far too easily there.

16:47 BST

Home debut

New signing Steven Fletcher is on for Wrexham.

Hurst and Marsh have given Rovers some energy in attack.

16:40 BST

Double change

Marsh and Hurst on for Faal and Molyneux.

16:33 BST

Save

Lawlor with another good save to keep out Palmer’s header.

16:32 BST

Wide

O’Connor shoots wide. The home side are ramping it up again.

