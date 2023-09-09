Recap as Doncaster Rovers suffer late heartache at Wrexham
The Welsh outfit, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have their sights set on back-to-back promotions after winning the National League last season.
But Rovers, despite propping up League Two, travel to the SToK Racecourse in confident mood after improved performances against MK Dons, Everton and Swindon.
Is today the day they secure their first league win of the season?
Match details
Full time: Wrexham 2 Doncaster Rovers 1
Goals: Young 37, Faal 52, Lee 88
Wrexham: Howard, Hayden (Cleworth 31), Tozer, Boyle, Barnett, Young, O’Connor, Lee, McAlinden (Evans 82), Palmer (Fletcher 82), Dalby (Mullin 59). Subs: Okonkwo, J Davies, Jones.
Rovers: Lawlor, Bailey, Anderson, Olowu (Nixon 62), Senior, Westbrooke, Broadbent (Roberts 90), Biggins, Molyneux (Hurst 77), Faal (Marsh 77), Ironside. Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Faulkner.
Referee: Leigh Doughty
Full time
Rovers have dug in and showed some spirit but it’s not enough as they slip to a fifth defeat from seven.
A moment of quality from Elliot Lee is ultimately the difference.
Wide
Late chance for Bailey from a corner but his effort drifts wide.
Close
Fletcher fires an effort just wide.
Added time
Eight minutes to be added on.
GOAL Wrexham
Lee is allowed to drift inside and fire home from the edge of the box. It might have taken a slight deflection.
He got away from Broadbent far too easily there.
Home debut
New signing Steven Fletcher is on for Wrexham.
Hurst and Marsh have given Rovers some energy in attack.
Double change
Marsh and Hurst on for Faal and Molyneux.
Save
Lawlor with another good save to keep out Palmer’s header.
Wide
O’Connor shoots wide. The home side are ramping it up again.