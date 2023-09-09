Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Welsh outfit, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have their sights set on back-to-back promotions after winning the National League last season.

But Rovers, despite propping up League Two, travel to the SToK Racecourse in confident mood after improved performances against MK Dons, Everton and Swindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is today the day they secure their first league win of the season?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Young is surrounded by Mo Faal and Luke Molyneux. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images