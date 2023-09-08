News you can trust since 1925
Two changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Wrexham – gallery

Doncaster Rovers will be desperate to earn their first league win of the season when they travel to Wrexham.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

The spotlight will be on Doncaster when they take on the Hollywood-backed Red Dragons in front of the cameras at a sold-out SToK Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

Grant McCann’s side know they will have to upset the script if they are to get a positive result after no wins in their first six League Two games, which has left them bottom of the table.

Here’s how Rovers could line up.

Zain Westbrooke gets stuck into a challenge.

1. Last time out

Zain Westbrooke gets stuck into a challenge. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Kept his first clean sheet of the season last weekend with another solid performance.

2. GK - Ian Lawlor

Kept his first clean sheet of the season last weekend with another solid performance. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Has been solid and dependable deputising at right-back in recent weeks.

3. RB - Owen Bailey

Has been solid and dependable deputising at right-back in recent weeks. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Looks more comfortable in a back three but that might change at the SToK Racecourse. Still, Wood's physical presence could be needed against a side who are said to boast a physical threat.

4. CB - Richard Wood

Looks more comfortable in a back three but that might change at the SToK Racecourse. Still, Wood's physical presence could be needed against a side who are said to boast a physical threat. Photo: HOWARD ROE

