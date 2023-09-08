Two changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Wrexham – gallery
Doncaster Rovers will be desperate to earn their first league win of the season when they travel to Wrexham.
The spotlight will be on Doncaster when they take on the Hollywood-backed Red Dragons in front of the cameras at a sold-out SToK Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.
Grant McCann’s side know they will have to upset the script if they are to get a positive result after no wins in their first six League Two games, which has left them bottom of the table.
Here’s how Rovers could line up.
