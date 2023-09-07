Doncaster Rovers boss provides positive injury update ahead of Wrexham trip

Watch more videos on Shots!

McCann has been down to the bare bones in recent weeks but has welcomed Kyle Hurst, Tom Nixon and Ben Close back into the fold ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wrexham.

Tommy Rowe’s suspension is the only fresh selection headache for McCann to deal with, although Close will not come into contention for selection until next week at the earliest.

"It’s looking better,” said McCann.

Doncaster Rovers defender Jamie Sterry.

“It’s been nice, the training ground has been really positive this week with players coming back from injury.

"I can see the competition hotting up now.”

Rowe’s three-match suspension for a high tackle was upheld following an appeal by Doncaster.

"It’s frustrating,” said McCann.

"He was trying to control the ball and the guy has come in on his blindside.

"They (The FA) said ‘No’ but they didn’t say it was frivolous so we don’t get an extra game ban.

"It’s really, really harsh for us considering what we have seen in other games over the weekend.”

Rowe’s suspension will not apply to Rovers’ EFL Trophy clash with Everton Under-21s on September 19, meaning he can play in that game.

But the earliest Doncaster will have him available to play in the league will be the trip to Barrow at the end of the month.