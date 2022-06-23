Rovers have also been drawn against Lincoln City and Barnsley in Group E in the northern section of the draw.
The opening ties will take place on the week commencing August 29, with all EFL clubs playing two of their three group-stage matches at home.
Under-21 teams will play all of their fixtures away from home.
Gary McSheffrey’s side this morning discovered they will meet big-spending Bradford City on the opening day of the 2022/23 League Two season.
A potentially tricky opening month will see Doncaster play the three promotion favourites – Bradford, Stockport County and Salford City – as well as Northampton Town, who missed out on automatic promotion on the final day last term.
Rovers will discover their Carabao Cup Round One opponents later today when the draw takes place live on Sky Sports News at 2.30pm.
That tie has been scheduled for Wednesday August 10.