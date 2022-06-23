Both players were signed by former manager Richie Wellens last summer and have a year left to run on their contracts.

Hiwula, aged 27, endured a difficult first season for Rovers following his move from Portsmouth and found the back of the net just once as they were relegated to League Two.

Doncaster Rovers' Jordy Hiwula has attracted interest.

Addressing rumoured interest in the pair, Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey said: "(There has been) nothing with Joe. Jordy, I’ve had one call.”

McSheffrey confirmed no players have been transfer-listed, but admitted some may have to leave this summer to balance the books.

He continued: “If Jordy comes back on fire, he’s a good player at the level. He just had a season where he couldn’t get going.

"His confidence was shot to bits and you could see that in his body language and his performance level.

"But if he’s here then he’s got a chance of playing like everyone else.”

Dodoo, 26, scored eight goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last term – the highest goals return of his career, which has also included spells at Glasgow Rangers, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

Hiwula previously hit double figures in three consecutive seasons in League One during spells with Bradford City, Fleetwood Town and Coventry City.