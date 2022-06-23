The new campaign – Rovers’ first back in the fourth tier since the 2016/27 season following relegation last term – gets under way on Saturday, July 30 and will see Gary McSheffrey’s side take on the three favourites for promotion in the opening month.

Sutton United will be the first visitors to the Eco-Power Stadium on August 6 before the Carabao Cup first round takes place the following Wednesday.

Doncaster Rovers' Joe Dodoo in action against Burton Albion during the last home game of the 2021/22 season.

The draw for that competition takes place at 2.30pm today live on Sky Sports News.

A potentially tricky opening month of fixtures continues with a trip to fellow relegated side AFC Wimbledon on August 13, then consecutive home matches against two more big-spending clubs, Stockport County and Salford City.

Rovers conclude August away to Northampton Town, who missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of last season.

Key Dates

The busy festive period will see Doncaster travel to Tranmere on Boxing Day before hosting Rochdale on December 29 and Carlisle United on New Years Day.

They play Walsall away on the final day of the season on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

Rovers’ last home game will take place against Colchester United one week earlier.

Papa John’s Trophy

Rovers have been drawn against Lincoln City and South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage.

They will discover which Premier League under-21 side will be joining them in Group E when the draw is finalised live on Sky Sports News at 11.30am.

Spotlight on Bradford City

Bradford, who are now managed by former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes, have made a number of eye-catching signings as they hope to push for promotion next season.

The club’s latest arrival, ex-Hull City captain Richie Smallwood, made 42 Championship appearances for the Tigers last season.

They are third favourites to go up from League Two next term, according to Paddy Power, behind Stockport and Salford.