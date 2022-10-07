McSheffrey continues to endure what he labelled ‘horrendous luck’ with injuries ten months on from his appointment, with up to six senior players unavailable for tomorrow’s visit of Leyton Orient.

Injuries played a major role in the club’s slide towards relegation from League One last term.

Gary McSheffrey thanks the fans after Doncaster's win over Rochdale.

Ex-skipper Tom Anderson and Jon Taylor missed large chunks of the campaign through injury and have been sidelined for much of this season so far after suffering setbacks upon their return to action.

Defending his team’s lack of identity, McSheffrey said: "We have been adaptable to win football games.

"It’s difficult to get full identity when certain players aren’t available.

“If every Doncaster fan wrote down their best XI or best XI out of a possible 13 you’re possibly looking at six not available at the minute.

"I haven’t really had one opportunity to play a Doncaster best XI since taking over.

"Considering that, we are doing alright.”

McSheffrey has won 15, drawn six and lost 22 of his 43 games in charge.

This season his record stands at eight victories from 15 in all competitions, with two draws and five defeats.

Doncaster head into tomorrow’s clash against Richie Wellens’s Orient ninth in League Two and one point off fourth spot.

"Although there have been some poor performances there are a lot worse-off teams and managers out there in this division than me at the minute,” said McSheffrey.

On Tuesday Rovers fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Hartlepool United, who had not won in the league since March.

Before then McSheffrey’s side had enjoyed a mini-resurgence with three straight wins in all competitions after losing three games in a row last month and falling out of the top seven.

Reflecting deeper on the challenge of football management in his first post, McSheffrey said: “You need a bit of luck along the way.

"A lot of managers and experienced coaches say you are actually better off being lucky than good.

"You obviously implement a lot during the week, give them (players) final messages and send them out there with confidence and adrenaline. Then it’s down to players.