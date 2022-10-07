Wellens was a popular figure at the Eco-Power Stadium across two spells as a player, the first of which came under Sean O'Driscoll when Rovers had a reputation for attractive football.

His spell in charge last season was less successful, however, and he was sacked after six months with six wins from 26 games.

Richie Wellens pictured during his spell in charge of Doncaster Rovers.

On Saturday, Wellens will return to DN4 with his table-topping Orient side, who have won nine of their first 11 league matches.

Asked what to expect from Doncaster, he said: “It’s difficult because they change quite regular.

"Sometimes they play out. Against Hartlepool the other night they didn't play any football."

Richie Wellens the manager is known for his possession-based style – and outspoken nature.

His CV includes a promotion from League Two with Swindon Town in the 2019/20 season and he also lifted the Papa Johns Trophy while in charge of Salford City.

Wellens previously labelled his decision to return to Doncaster as manager ‘a mistake’, citing ‘a lot of red flags’.

On Thursday he said: "It's a club I'm really fond of. I had some great memories as a player. But the club I left as a player and went back to as a manager was totally different.

"My memories of Doncaster will be always a fantastic football team led by John Ryan, who was a brilliant chairman.

"Sean O'Driscoll, for me, left a legacy at the football club of a way of playing.

"It will probably be its greatest-ever team and Sean left that legacy. But that legacy has disappeared now."

Discussing the decline of the ‘Doncaster DNA’ earlier this year, the club’s head of football operations James Coppinger, who is a former teammate of Wellens, said: “There’s parts of that we want to take but it has to be a new way of doings things. You can’t constantly look into the past.

"The Sean O’Driscoll era was arguably the most successful time in the club’s history, not just my time. I think we finished 12th in the Championship. We’ve only ever finished 7th in the Championship and that was 1901 I think [Rovers’ highest ever league position was 7th in Division Two in 1902].

“So in terms of recent success there’s no better example but at the same time we’ve moved forward and we have different players, different staff and a different manager. So it’s about understanding what success looks like, being patient, taking small steps and being together. Forming that culture and identity isn’t going to happen overnight.”

Coincidentally, Wellens studied for his coaching badges with the man who replaced him at Doncaster, current boss Gary McSheffrey.

Saturday will be the first time they have met as managers.

McSheffrey was in charge of Rovers’ under-18s when Wellens oversaw first-team duties before getting a break at senior level upon his departure.

McSheffrey said: “He’s a nice guy and he’s had a great start.

“We’re just focused on getting our own house in order. Hopefully he doesn’t have a good day back at the stadium.”