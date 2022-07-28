Luke Molyneux and Reo Griffiths will miss Saturday’s trip to Bradford City for the first game of the new League Two season, while Lee Tomlin is facing a race against time to be fit.

There is better news on Kyle Knoyle, however, who is in contention for selection after returning to action against FC United of Manchester last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Tomlin faces a race against time to be fit for Doncaster's first game of the season.

"It’s horrendous luck, some of the injuries we get,” said the Doncaster boss.

Tom Anderson, Ben Close and Jon Taylor missed the end of Rovers’ injury-ravaged 2021/22 campaign and will all be absent from the team sheet at valley Parade.

Close and Taylor ‘are not anywhere near’ returning to action for several weeks, McSheffrey confirmed.

Anderson returned to training on Thursday, having suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury during pre-season.

On his return, McShreffrey said: “It could be sooner than people think. We will monitor it and pop him in when we feel he’s ready.”

Attacking midfielders Molyneux and Tomlin impressed during pre-season and provided a much-needed creative spark as Rovers won five of their six matches.

Both were expected to start at Valley Parade, but Molyneux was hurt in the 2-2 draw against Rotherham last week.

McSheffrey said: “The goalie come out when he nearly scored and left a bit on him. He got a knock to the knee, which caused three or four minor grade 1-type injuries.

"He’s nine days in now to probably a month-long injury.”

On Tomlin, who is nursing an unspecified issue, McSheffrey added: “We will give him as much time as he needs. He's been showing good signs throughout the week.

"We will assess that one tomorrow.”

Striker Griffiths is facing several months on the sidelines after injuring his ankle against in Doncaster’s final friendly against The Reds.

McSheffrey said: “He rolled his ankle in the turf and it ballooned up straight away. Timescale-wise it’s quite a bad one, it will probably be a couple of months.