Non-league round-up: Joy for Club Thorne as loyal servant Stockton hits 200th goal for Hatfield

A look at the latest results concerning our non-league clubs.

Rossington Main slipped to a third straight league loss, with a 1-0 reverse at Tadcaster Albion last weekend.

There was better news for Club Thorne Colliery, who edged a five-goal thriller at home to Harrogate Railway. Harry Brown, Adam Baskerville both scored to put Thorne in front only for the visitors to draw level each time. Ben Stobart then notched an injury time winner as Colliery rose to 13th in Division One.

Armthorpe Welfare slipped to 16th as they lost 2-0 at home to Louth Town.

In the Central Midlands, Hatfield Town's Callum Stockton scored his 200th goal for the club in their 5-1 win at Rossington Main Reserves.

Despite going in at half-time trailing 1-0, it took Hatfield just three minutes of the second half to take the lead, Joe Smith responsible for both. Stockton reached his personal milestone with goals in the 59th and 77th minutes before setting up debutant Liam Williams to score the final goal six minutes from time.

Elite AFC were beaten 5-1 by leaders Dinnington Town as they stretched their buffer at the top to seven points albeit Doncaster City, who weren't in action at the weekend, have two games in hand.

Harworth Colliery were held to a point in a 1-1 draw with lowly Glapwell whilst Yorkshire Main lost 3-1 to Ollerton Town.