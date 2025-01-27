Non-league: Rossington well-beaten as Club Thorne let two-goal lead slip

It was pretty much a day to forget for our three NCEL sides at the weekend.

Elite AFC remain in third place despite going down 3-2 at home to Yorkshire Main. Oscar Jones gave Main a half-time lead which was overturned by a double for Cole Patrick. The visitors went home with all three points, however, thanks to further strikes from Jones and Nathan Ashbridge. AFC Bentley also dropped points at Glapwell, whose recent improved displays were finally rewarded by a point from a 2-2 draw. The home side had a half time lead from an own goal on 32 minutes, Bentley finally getting back on terms on 48 minutes, Craig Aspinall with the goal from a long range lob over the keeper. Jordan Snodin put the visitors ahead with a 79th minute penalty but Glapwell weren’t to be denied, Cameron Burgin claiming a point four minutes from time. Hatfield Town scored three in each half against bottom side Rossington Main Reserves who were saved from a much heavier defeat by a superb display from their keeper Alfie Denton. Joe Smith’s penalty put the home side in front in the 19th minute. He doubled his tally on 26 with Callum Stockton scoring his customary goal three minutes later. The pattern continued after the break with Cain Wellings adding number four in the 58th minute before Clayton Cherowbrier and Tom Rich rounded off a 6-0 win.