Grant McCann's new-look Doncaster Rovers are expected to be inside the top ten this season.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced Rovers at 20/1 to take the title.

It would place Rovers battling for, but just missing out on the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.

There is of course plenty of time for Rovers to strengthen even further for a play-off push, with McCann expecting more transfer business to be done.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers, who are now back in pre-season training, will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . Stockport County 6/1 Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . Notts County 15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales