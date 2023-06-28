News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Doncaster Rovers are priced at 20/1 to win League Two with SkyBet, with more transfers expected on the way.Doncaster Rovers are priced at 20/1 to win League Two with SkyBet, with more transfers expected on the way.
Doncaster Rovers are priced at 20/1 to win League Two with SkyBet, with more transfers expected on the way.

New predicted finishing position for Doncaster Rovers as SkyBet update League Two winners odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers and Walsall - picture gallery

Grant McCann's new-look Doncaster Rovers are expected to be inside the top ten this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced Rovers at 20/1 to take the title.

It would place Rovers battling for, but just missing out on the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.

There is of course plenty of time for Rovers to strengthen even further for a play-off push, with McCann expecting more transfer business to be done.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers, who are now back in pre-season training, will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
6/1

2. Stockport County

6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
15/2

3. Notts County

15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Tranmere RoversLeague TwoGrant McCann