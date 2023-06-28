New predicted finishing position for Doncaster Rovers as SkyBet update League Two winners odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers and Walsall - picture gallery
That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now priced Rovers at 20/1 to take the title.
It would place Rovers battling for, but just missing out on the play-off places with league positions based on odds to win the league.
There is of course plenty of time for Rovers to strengthen even further for a play-off push, with McCann expecting more transfer business to be done.
Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers, who are now back in pre-season training, will do via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Rovers news here.