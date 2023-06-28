News you can trust since 1925
Under new management: much-changed Doncaster Rovers return for pre-season training after overhaul

Doncaster Rovers begin pre-season training today ahead of what is hoped will be a promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 28th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Fitness tests await the players at Cantley Park this morning before three days of training later this week, while the first of six warm-up matches will take place next Saturday.

Boss Grant McCann will also set out the club’s aim of promotion from League Two in the season ahead to his new-look squad following a “significant financial investment” from owner Terry Bramall.

McCann has been hard at work using the boosted budget to assemble a side capable of significantly improving on the club’s 18th placed finish last term – their worst performance since returning to the Football League 20 years ago – since his arrival for a second spell in charge was confirmed last month.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeDoncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Several exits, both permanently and on loan, are also expected in the coming weeks and months.

Seven of Doncaster’s eight summer signings will be at the training ground this morning to meet their new teammates, with on-loan Wolves winger Tyler Roberts set to miss the first 10 days of pre-season training due to international duty with Jamaica.

A new-look coaching team is also in place following a summer of change at DN4.

McCann has been joined by his trusted long-time assistant, Cliff Byrne, and a new first team coach and goalkeeping coach in Lee Glover and Kyle Letheren respectively.

James Coppinger will also support the coaching team in his revamped role following a second restructure of the club’s footballing staff structure in as many years.

Rovers fans won’t have to wait long for a first glimpse of the clubs new signings.

Local non-league outfit Rossington Main will host Doncaster next weekend before McCann’s men travel to Boston United the following Tuesday.

A three-day training camp and bonding trip in St Andrews, Scotland is in the diary later that week.

Following their return to England, Rovers take on York City on Tuesday, 18 July and then Scunthorpe – now of the National League North – four days later.

They then host newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, 25 July before rounding off their pre-season matches at home to League One side Port Vale on Saturday, 29 July.

Doncaster begin the new season at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday, 5 August.

