Doncaster Rovers boss gives transfer update with more business in the pipeline

McCann has already brought in eight signings since returning to the club as he prepares Doncaster for a promotion push in League Two next season.

His new-look squad will check in at Cantley Park for the start of pre-season training tomorrow, with more changes in the offing before the start of the 23/24 season on Saturday, 5 August.

Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne.

McCann said: “We are possibly looking at one more (signing) in the attacking sense.

"I think it's important we have competition in those areas. We do at the minute, but it’s a long season so we are working. We have got some good options in place.

"Maybe this one will take a little bit longer than the previous, but we will see how we go.”

The club’s latest transfer target has been identified.

His current club is aware of Rovers’ interest and talks about a possible deal are understood to have taken place.

Doncaster’s summer recruitment has so far largely focused on defence and midfield, but they have signed striker Joe Ironside and winger Tyler Roberts, who is also capable of playing up front.

On Roberts, a Jamaica international, McCann said: “He’s a very exciting player, I’m sure he’ll get the fans off their seats.

"He’s really, really direct and had some good games last year, particularly in the EFL Trophy. He’s a player that the fans will enjoy watching.

"The fact that’s he’s flexible and can play across the front three was a big pull for us.”

McCann is also looking to offload two strikers in transfer-listed pair Caolan Lavery and Reo Griffiths.

It is understood they will return for pre-season training with the rest of their teammates despite being surplus to requirements.

Both players have a year left to run on their contracts.

