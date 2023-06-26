News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers’ new predicted line-up featuring SIX debutants after summer transfer window blitz

With stiff competition for places all over the pitch, there may no longer be a guaranteed starter at Doncaster Rovers.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

A series of injuries to first-choice players towards the end of last season exposed Doncaster’s lack of strength in depth but new boss Grant McCann acted fast to make sure every position in his squad is covered next term.

No fewer than eight new players have signed – with the possibility of more to come – to give McCann the right sort of selection headache ahead of the season opener on Saturday, August 5.

Here’s our early prediction at how the team might line up.

McCann is known to prefer playing with three forward players, with the onus on attack.

1. A return to 4-3-3

McCann is known to prefer playing with three forward players, with the onus on attack. Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
Lawlor will be favourite to start the season as number one.

2. GK - Ian Lawlor

Lawlor will be favourite to start the season as number one. Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales
Sterry had his injury issues at former club Hartlepool last season but is an established player at League Two level.

3. RB - Jamie Sterry

Sterry had his injury issues at former club Hartlepool last season but is an established player at League Two level. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
A tough call ahead of James Maxwell, who proved to be one of Doncaster's better players last season. But don't be surprised if McCann's early preference is to go with his own men. Senior has experience on his side and was a top performer for Halifax in 22/23.

4. Jack Senior - LB

A tough call ahead of James Maxwell, who proved to be one of Doncaster's better players last season. But don't be surprised if McCann's early preference is to go with his own men. Senior has experience on his side and was a top performer for Halifax in 22/23. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
