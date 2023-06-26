With stiff competition for places all over the pitch, there may no longer be a guaranteed starter at Doncaster Rovers.
A series of injuries to first-choice players towards the end of last season exposed Doncaster’s lack of strength in depth but new boss Grant McCann acted fast to make sure every position in his squad is covered next term.
No fewer than eight new players have signed – with the possibility of more to come – to give McCann the right sort of selection headache ahead of the season opener on Saturday, August 5.
Here’s our early prediction at how the team might line up.
1. A return to 4-3-3
McCann is known to prefer playing with three forward players, with the onus on attack. Photo: Marie Caley
2. GK - Ian Lawlor
Lawlor will be favourite to start the season as number one. Photo: Marie Caley
3. RB - Jamie Sterry
Sterry had his injury issues at former club Hartlepool last season but is an established player at League Two level. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Jack Senior - LB
A tough call ahead of James Maxwell, who proved to be one of Doncaster's better players last season. But don't be surprised if McCann's early preference is to go with his own men. Senior has experience on his side and was a top performer for Halifax in 22/23. Photo: John Hobson/AHPIX LTD