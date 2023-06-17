McCann was snared by Championship side Hull City after leading Rovers to the League One play-offs during his previous spell in charge during the 2018/19 season.

The Northern Irishman turned down jobs in League One, and was even offered an international role, before returning to Doncaster, now in League Two, last month.

Rovers have since insured themselves against any potential approaches for their boss right up to Premier League and international level, Baldwin revealed to the club’s shadow board last month.

Grant McCann pictured during his first spell as Doncaster Rovers boss (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Doncaster did not disclose the length of McCann’s contract when they announced his return.

Previous appointments have been handed a one-year rolling deal but Baldwin told the meeting McCann’s terms of employment “could not be described as a 12-month rolling contract.”

Minutes dated May 16 read: “GB (Gavin Baldwin) said there would be considerable compensation paid to the club should McCann leave for another club, on a sliding scale from Premier League and international to League Two.”

Baldwin also revealed the club has not pushed the boat out any further to lure McCann back and he has been given the same playing budget his predecessor, Danny Schofield, was promised.

It is understood McCann had been Doncaster’s first choice to replace Schofield following his dismissal at the end of last season.

Baldwin confirmed “roughly” six managers were considered for the job.

The meeting notes continued: “GB said the club was well aware of how Grant McCann operates from his previous spell but other factors were considered against the other potential candidates and Grant consistently came out as the top choice.

"GB said one of the biggest factors was Grant’s passion to return, along with his previous record.”

As well as taking Rovers to the play-offs in his sole campaign at the helm, McCann has also won the League One title with Hull and managed them in the second tier, as well as Peterborough.

In response to a question about how a bigger budget for this season would impact future seasons, Baldwin said the club must guarantee the term of the contracts given out can be covered.

Transfer negotiations are being carried out by Baldwin and Doncaster’s head of football operations, James Coppinger, with McCann given the final say on who is signed.

McCann has wasted no time in shaping his squad for next season, signing seven players.

It is understood some of his signings, including Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry and Owen Bailey, had previously been transfer targets for Rovers.

Rovers currently have 29 players contracted for next season, although two of them – Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery – are transfer-listed.

Several younger players are expected to leave the club on loan in the coming months.

McCann previously said he wanted a squad of up to 23 players and had eyed making eight new signings this summer.