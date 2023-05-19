McCann signed up for a second spell at Doncaster last week having led the club to the League One play-offs during the 2018/19 season.

He has since managed in the Championship with Hull City and Peterborough.

The 43-year-old has overseen almost 350 games in the dugout and has been used to competing at the top end of the division above or higher.

Grant McCann pictured in his first spell as Doncaster Rovers boss.

So why did he drop down to the fourth tier for the first time as a manager?

"I had opportunities,” said McCann. “I was offered some jobs in League One and some in this division.

"I was offered a job at international level as well, which really surprised me.

"When this came up I spoke to my wife, my family, my mum and dad. They were all in agreement this was the one.

"Working with good people like David (Blunt, chairman), Terry (Bramall, owner and sole funder) and Gavin (Baldwin, chief executive) is really important for me and making sure we have that trust and belief from them that we can go and hopefully achieve something this year.”

Managerial vacancies were filled at Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United, Port Vale, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers following McCann’s Peterborough exit in January.

His return to Doncaster has been met by a wave of optimism and positivity not seen around the club for several years.

Season ticket sales for next term are also said to have skyrocketed amid McCann fever.

“It’s been amazing to see so many fans in contact with me,” said the most popular man in DN4 at present.

"My phone has just been constantly going. It’s amazing to see and now I just want to repay that welcome they have shown me.

"Hopefully we can have a good season and get out of this league.”

McCann was asked if he would like to deliver a message to the club’s fans following his return, to which he said: “I’m delighted to be here.

"Hopefully the first game is at home and we can get this place rocking. The fans are going to be massive for us.”

Rovers begin the 2023/24 season on Saturday 5 August.

