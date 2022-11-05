News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn Town - follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster Rovers hope to maintain their positive momentum under new boss Danny Schofield against non-league outfit King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup.

By Paul Goodwin
5 hours ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 2:05pm

King’s Lynn sit top of National League North and have lost only twice in the league this term.

The winners of today’s first round tie will earn £41,000 in prize money.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

The FA Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Most Popular

Doncaster Rovers receive injury boost ahead of FA Cup tie against King’s Lynn

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield drops team selection hint ahead of King’s Lynn

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v King’s Lynn Town

Show new updates
Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 14:56

MATCH DETAILS

Latest: Doncaster Rovers 0 King’s Lynn Town 0

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Long, Maxwell, Close, Biggins, Taylor, Hurst, Miller. Subs: Oram, Molyneux, Clayton, Barlow, Woltman, Seaman, Agard, Whiting, Flint.

King’s Lynn: Jones, Denton, Crowther, Coulson, Clunan, Widdrington, Barrett, Hargreaves, Jones, Scott, Ponticelli. Subs: Blair, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Callan-McFadden, Omotayo, Walker, Fleming, Stephens, Knowles.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:27

ANXIETY

Let’s just say that the natives are restless...

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:26

20 MAJOR LET-OFF

Huge scare for Rovers as the visitors brilliantly work an opening and Mitchell just about does enough to keep out Hargreaves’ shot.

The visitors are certain that the ball then came off Williams’ hand but the referee is not interested.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:19

16 PERFECT PASS

Highlight of the game so far for Rovers...

Bobby Faulkner pings a stunning inch-perfect cross-field pass.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:15

HIGH PRESS

Rovers aren’t getting any time on the ball whatsoever. King’s Lynn are right in their faces at every opportunity.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:10

CONFIDENCE

King’s Lynn popping it about early on and full of confidence.

They’ve not come here to sit back...

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:08

5 VISITORS ON FRONT FOOT

Positive start from King’s Lynn.

Barrett with a shot straight at Mitchell after 30 seconds.

Rovers’ goalkeeper then has to rush out to deal with a ball over the top.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 15:04

1 KICK OFF

We’re underway here, following an immaculately observed two minute’s silence for Remembrance.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 14:09

And for the visitors...

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 14:01

Team news

Home
Page 1 of 1
King's Lynn TownNational League NorthTeam news