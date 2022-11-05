LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn Town - follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium
Doncaster Rovers hope to maintain their positive momentum under new boss Danny Schofield against non-league outfit King’s Lynn Town in the FA Cup.
King’s Lynn sit top of National League North and have lost only twice in the league this term.
The winners of today’s first round tie will earn £41,000 in prize money.
Team news to follow at 2pm.
MATCH DETAILS
Latest: Doncaster Rovers 0 King’s Lynn Town 0
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Long, Maxwell, Close, Biggins, Taylor, Hurst, Miller. Subs: Oram, Molyneux, Clayton, Barlow, Woltman, Seaman, Agard, Whiting, Flint.
King’s Lynn: Jones, Denton, Crowther, Coulson, Clunan, Widdrington, Barrett, Hargreaves, Jones, Scott, Ponticelli. Subs: Blair, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Callan-McFadden, Omotayo, Walker, Fleming, Stephens, Knowles.
Referee: Geoff Eltringham
Let’s just say that the natives are restless...
20 MAJOR LET-OFF
Huge scare for Rovers as the visitors brilliantly work an opening and Mitchell just about does enough to keep out Hargreaves’ shot.
The visitors are certain that the ball then came off Williams’ hand but the referee is not interested.
16 PERFECT PASS
Highlight of the game so far for Rovers...
Bobby Faulkner pings a stunning inch-perfect cross-field pass.
HIGH PRESS
Rovers aren’t getting any time on the ball whatsoever. King’s Lynn are right in their faces at every opportunity.
CONFIDENCE
King’s Lynn popping it about early on and full of confidence.
They’ve not come here to sit back...
5 VISITORS ON FRONT FOOT
Positive start from King’s Lynn.
Barrett with a shot straight at Mitchell after 30 seconds.
Rovers’ goalkeeper then has to rush out to deal with a ball over the top.
1 KICK OFF
We’re underway here, following an immaculately observed two minute’s silence for Remembrance.