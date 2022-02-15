Lincoln City 0 Doncaster Rovers 1 RECAP: Rovers claim smash and grab win at the LNER Stadium
Doncaster Rovers’ busy schedule continues tonight at Lincoln City.
Boss Gary McSheffrey expects a reaction from his players after their second half collapse at Portsmouth at the weekend.
MATCH DETAILS
Full time: Lincoln City 0 Rovers 1
GOALS: Gardner (74 pen)
Lincoln: Griffiths, Poole, Sanders (Bishop 64), Whittaker, Cullen, Maguire (Hopper 83), Bramall, Walsh, McGrandles, Norton-Cuffy, Marquis. Subs: Wright, Melbourne, Scully, Fiorini, Sorensen.
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Williams, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin (Odubeko 75), Griffiths (Dodoo 75). Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Barlow, Agard.
Referee: Ben Speedie
SMASH AND GRAB
A hard watch but it’s job done for Rovers. Another win on the road.
They hardly created a chance but stuck to the task tonight and got their reward.
A big lift ahead of Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.
FULL TIME!
It’s over!
90 INJURY TIME
Four minutes to be added on.
90 CHANCE
Big chance for Marquis but he’s crowded out.
88 CHANCE
Scully’s shot is blocked by Younger.
This could get a bit nervy. Lincoln going route one now.
Rowe tries his luck from distance but it goes well wide.
82 RED CARD FOR LINCOLN
Walsh has been shown a red card after a late challenge.
81 IMPS RESPONSE
Lincoln trying to muster a response but they’re being frustrated by Rovers.
74 GOAL ROVERS!!
Gardner blasts it down the middle!