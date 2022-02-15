Lincoln City 0 Doncaster Rovers 1 RECAP: Rovers claim smash and grab win at the LNER Stadium

Doncaster Rovers’ busy schedule continues tonight at Lincoln City.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:35 pm
LNER Stadium. Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images

Boss Gary McSheffrey expects a reaction from his players after their second half collapse at Portsmouth at the weekend.

Doncaster Rovers boss shows players his angry side ahead of Lincoln City clash

John Marquis 'was never one we could afford to bring back' admits Doncaster Rovers boss

Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

LIVE: Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 22:36

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 22:36

MATCH DETAILS

Full time: Lincoln City 0 Rovers 1

GOALS: Gardner (74 pen)

Lincoln: Griffiths, Poole, Sanders (Bishop 64), Whittaker, Cullen, Maguire (Hopper 83), Bramall, Walsh, McGrandles, Norton-Cuffy, Marquis. Subs: Wright, Melbourne, Scully, Fiorini, Sorensen.

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Williams, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin (Odubeko 75), Griffiths (Dodoo 75). Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Barlow, Agard.

Referee: Ben Speedie

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 22:06

SMASH AND GRAB

A hard watch but it’s job done for Rovers. Another win on the road.

They hardly created a chance but stuck to the task tonight and got their reward.

A big lift ahead of Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 22:04

FULL TIME!

It’s over!

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 22:01

90 INJURY TIME

Four minutes to be added on.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 22:00

90 CHANCE

Big chance for Marquis but he’s crowded out.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:58

88 CHANCE

Scully’s shot is blocked by Younger.

This could get a bit nervy. Lincoln going route one now.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:56

87 SHOT

Rowe tries his luck from distance but it goes well wide.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:53

82 RED CARD FOR LINCOLN

Walsh has been shown a red card after a late challenge.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:51

81 IMPS RESPONSE

Lincoln trying to muster a response but they’re being frustrated by Rovers.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:43

74 GOAL ROVERS!!

Gardner blasts it down the middle!

