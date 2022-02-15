John Marquis 'was never one we could afford to bring back' admits Doncaster Rovers boss

John Marquis. Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Former Doncaster Rovers favourite John Marquis will lead the line for Lincoln having netted three goals in his first five appearances for the Imps.

McSheffrey revealed yesterday that the 29-year-old had been mentioned in Rovers’ recruitment team meetings over January but admitted the club simply could not afford to bring back their former striker.

"His name came up a couple of times,” said McSheffrey.

"John had a great three years at this club which earned him a contract that he deserved at another club who can afford to pay those big wages.

"Lincoln have stumped up the money to match that and get him to their club. They felt that they needed a couple of new strikers in the building and they’ve gone all out with the wages to pay for those types of players.

"John was never one that we could afford to bring back unless he really wanted to come back and take a considerable wage cut.”

Rovers’ young centre back duo of Ollie Younger and Joseph Olowu will certainly know they have been in a game come 9.30pm tonight.

"He ticks all the boxes for the non-negotiables you want in a striker,” said Rovers’ boss.

"The work ethic, the nasty streak, the constant runs in behind and he’s always in between the sticks scoring goals. A lot of his goals are within ten yards in between the sticks.