Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Rovers will come up against former striker John Marquis who joined the Imps in January. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Following defeats to Rotherham United and Ipswich Town under the Tuesday night lights at the Eco-Power Stadium, this week sees Rovers make the short journey to Lincoln City hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth.

Michael Appleton’s men are five points clear of the drop zone, in 17th, but have played at least one game fewer than the teams underneath them in the League One table.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Lincoln City this coming Tuesday (February 15) at the LNER Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Lincoln City win 8/13

Draw 29/10

Doncaster Rovers win 4/1

Who is the referee for Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Benjamin Speedie has been appointed as referee for Tuesday’s game.

The Merseyside-born official last took charge of Rovers in their 6-0 defeat to Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy in September.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with Lincoln City will be available to stream in the United Kingdom. Match passes are available to buy for £10.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Lincoln City on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers?

Ethan Galbraith is likely to miss out again due to a calf problem. Dan Gardner was troubled by a painful blister on his foot at Portsmouth but should be available, while Tommy Rowe got through the game okay despite the hefty knock on the ankle he sustained against Ipswich.

Gary McSheffrey will check on Joe Dodoo who rolled his ankle at Fratton Park and Charlie Seaman who took a knock in the warm-up and had to be replaced on the bench by Branden Horton.

John Bostock is the closest of the longer term absentees to featuring again but is still a couple of weeks away from returning to full training.

Ben Close is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.