Lee Tomlin reveals he almost quit football before making Doncaster Rovers switch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The playmaker has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in the game, having amassed millions of pounds in transfer fees and fallen victim to the often grubby and cut-throat nature of professional football.

Speaking after his starring role in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Stockport County, 33-year-old Tomlin said: “I was going to call it a day, I didn’t find any enjoyment in it and waking up it didn’t excite me.

Lee Tomlin fires a shot towards goal against Stockport County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I had a couple of months off and the amount of phone calls I had saying ‘you have got five years left, it doesn’t matter if you’re 33’.

"I’ve never been the quickest, I’ve never been this and that, but I’ve got so much more to give.”

The opportunity to train with Doncaster Rovers during pre-season came about via Clive Platt, a former Coventry City teammate of McSheffrey’s who now represents Tomlin.

Former Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth man Tomlin was a free agent after his short-term deal at Walsall finished.

Tomlin has signed a one-year deal with Doncaster Rovers.

He said: “He (McSheffrey) could see I’ve still got a lot more to give.

"He tried to get me here last season as well but I wasn’t really interested in football at the time and I don’t want to go into something half-hearted.

"I’m one of those, you’re either in it fully or you’re not. I’ve never loved pre-season but I loved it here. I could see what was happening at this club.”

Tomlin says the family feel McSheffrey and his staff are trying to create has helped him settle in South Yorkshire, adding: "You go to other clubs now and it’s a business.

"If you don’t do well for three months, you’re out the door. I’m not into all that, that’s what I don’t enjoy football for.

"Here, the coaches want to coach players, they want to make players better. This club is doing it the right way.”

McSheffrey has warned Rovers’ talisman may not be an ever-present this season but resisted the urge to substitute him against the Hatters in order to preserve his fitness for Saturday’s visit of Salford City.

That decision paid off when Tomlin assisted Kieran Agard’s winning goal in the first minute of injury time.

A trim-looking Tomlin added: “It’s tough to get into games and keep playing and playing and playing, but it’s good that I’ve got the backing of the gaffer and the staff because they know what I can do.

"They know what I can’t do – probably as much off the ball – but the only way I’m going to get better and better with my fitness is by playing.

"I’d like to say tonight was another good performance.”

Indeed, a man-of-the-match display saw him pick holes in Stockport’s defence with no fewer than five key passes – more than any other player on the pitch.

"I’m just enjoying it,” he said.

"There’s young lads here at the start of their career. They just want to learn and get better. It makes it so much more fun for me to come in in the morning and help young lads.

"It feels like yesterday when I was there, it just goes so quick.”

Leicester-born Tomlin has signed a one-year deal with Doncaster and stops short of revealing how long he feels he has left in professional football.

It could be some time yet, however.

Tomlin added: ”I’ve spoken to Wes Hoolahan a few months ago and in the summer. He played until he was 40 and I think he just stopped at the end of last season.

"He said to me ‘you’re exactly the same player. You have never been the quickest to drive away from people but you’re too sharp, you already know your next pass before anyone else does.

"People try to close you down and you’re already flicking it around corners or making a pass they can’t keep up with you’.

"I’m getting fitter and fitter, tonight showed. Some of their lads have dropped down a league or two to sign for them and they couldn’t get near me.”

Last night’s display should have been enough to win over any doubters after a disastrous debut which saw Tomlin sent off in the first half against Bradford City on the opening day, leaving his teammates in the lurch.

Tomlin’s backfiring theatrics drew widespread ridicule.

He was the oldest player on the pitch for Doncaster that afternoon. How did he cope with the predictable abuse that followed?

"If I was a young lad, I don’t know what I’d do. I really don’t.

"I had a conversation with the gaffer about it and for it to go viral, it’s phenomenal.

"But it's in the past. It’s football. The lads did unbelievable as well, they showed great character, togetherness and spirit – everything we’re bringing to this club."

A refreshingly honest Tomlin continued: “I wear my heart on my sleeve. People probably don’t like my answers but I’ll tell the truth.

"I’m not here to just say things that you probably want to hear like ‘I wanted to stay in football because it’s what I love’.

"I didn’t love it. I think it’s happening a lot in football now, there’s a lot more people not enjoying it but staying in it because they have to.

"I’m lucky enough that I don’t have to but I do love football. It’s all I’ve ever known.”

Despite his success further up the football pyramid, which included a player of the year award at Championship outfit Cardiff in the 2019/20 season, Tomllin has never scored in the fourth tier.

He has hit the woodwork three times in the last two games, leading him to joke he may never break his duck in League Two.

“I’ll take 20 assists,” Tomlin added, however.