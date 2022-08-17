Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the third league game running Agard emerged from the bench late on to help save the day and ensure Rovers maintained their unbeaten start in League Two.

The experienced striker, 32, slotted home the winning goal against Stockport County in the first minute of injury time last night to follow up his assist at the death for Ro-Shaun Williams' leveller against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and another injury-time winner against Sutton United one week previously.

Keiran Agard slots home the winning goal against Stockport County.

McSheffrey described Agard’s impact as ‘terrific’ and added: “We have still got another couple of good wingers to come back. Sometimes there’s only going to be that one slot for a number nine.

"He understands at the minute the role he’s playing and it’s really effective.”

The main part up front currently belongs to George Miller, who opened the scoring against County with his second goal of the season.

McSheffrey continued: "He (Agard) has been as good as gold, he’s a professional, he’s a great guy. There’s been no moaning from him.

"As long as he keeps coming on and making an impact he's enjoying his football.”

Agard scored 20 goals the last time he played in League Two with the MK Dons side that were promoted in the 2018/19 season.

The former Bristol City and Rotherham United marksman has bounced back from a slow start to his Doncaster career having failed to find the net in his first eight appearances after joining in January.

McSheffrey also praised playmaker Lee Tomlin after his starring role against Stockport, which included an assist for Agard’s goal.

Tomlin looked a cut above the rest in the first half and saw a 25-yard strike cannon off the crossbar in the second period, having hit the post with an earlier effort.

"That’s what we want him for,” the Doncaster boss said of his attacking contribution, which included five key passes – more than any other player on the pitch.

"We could have thought ‘do we bring him off?’ and ‘will he last 90 (minutes)?’ because we want to have him again on Saturday.