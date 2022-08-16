Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Agard’s close-range finish in the first minute of injury time gave Rovers all three points against ten-man Stockport County after Ryan Rydel had cancelled out George Miller’s opener.

The home side had a one-man advantage for the majority of the match following Macauley Southam-Hales’ dismissal on 21 minutes for striking Tommy Rowe off the ball.

Doncaster's Keiran Agard celebrates his winner.

McSheffrey said: “Their goalkeeper had a bit of a worldie. We hit the woodwork a couple of times and missed some absolute sitters in the second half.

"It was just good to keep going, keep believing, keep playing the same way. We could have got sucked into just lumping it into the box too early but we didn’t.”

Stockport goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros pulled off a string of saves in the second half to keep the scores level.

Lee Tomlin also hit the crossbar with a thunderous strike from 25 yards and saw a first-half effort from the edge of the box come back off the post.

Rovers finished the opening 45 minutes in cruise control after Miller broke the deadlock with a low finish from inside the box following James Maxwell’s cross.

But Stockport pulled themselves level in the first minute of the second period when Rydel poked the ball home through the legs of Jonathan Mitchell with his side’s sole shot on target.

McSheffrey added: "They caught us on the counter and it was sloppy, but we responded well with our territory and how we were moving the ball.

"I’m just delighted with the win at the end and the response, and to keep going until the end again.”

The Rovers boss praised the role the home fans played in the win.

Despite the frustration of seeing chance after chance go to waste, the atmosphere remained on-side.

McSheffrey said: “Tonight they were brilliant, they were with us all the way, they were our twelfth man.

"Had they not been how they were we might not have got that winner.”

He added: "I’m definitely feeling like we're bridging some gaps with them and there’s a relationship coming back.