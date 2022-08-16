Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they leave it late to beat Stockport County

Macauley Southam-Hales’s red card for violent conduct after 21 minutes presented Rovers with a great opportunity to grab their second league win at the Eco-Power Stadium and they quickly made the extra man advantage count when George Miller fired home from close range.

Doncaster were in the driving seat until half time but just one minute after the restart Stockport pulled themselves level through Ryan Rydel, who poked the ball through Jonathan Mitchell’s legs from inside the area.

Despite wave after wave of attack it looked like a winner may have deceived Gary McSheffrey’s men before substitute Kieran Agard produced a poacher’s finish with 91 minutes on the clock to give Rovers all three points.

Here’s how we rated the Doncaster players...

1. Doncaster Rovers v Stockport Macauley Southam-Hales is given his marching orders for violent conduct. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 6 A quiet night but was left red-faced from Stockport's equaliser, which went in through his legs. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. Kyle Knoyle - 7 Generally solid at the back and got forward at will to help the attacking effort. Didn't always have the quality from good positions, however. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4. Ro-Shaun Williams - 6 Largely untroubled due to Doncaster's one-man advantage but Stockport's goal came from his side. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales