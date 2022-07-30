Tomlin’s red card just before half-time left Rovers with a huge challenge to keep out the division’s big guns, who boast a plethora of attacking talent in their ranks.

But they stood firm and deserved to return to South Yorkshire with a point on the opening day of the 2022/23 League Two season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From the moment Tomlin went off I’d have taken a 0-0,” McSheffrey admitted.

"I make no apologies for that. I thought the lads dug in really well."

McSheffrey handed debuts to seven players at the University of Bradford Stadium – five of whom were under the age of 24.

The average age of Doncaster’s back four was also under 23.

Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

He added: “I’m proud of the boys because they (Bradford) threw everything at us.

"Should they have won? Yeah of course they should, they missed a couple of good chances at the end. But Johnny (Jonathan Mitchell, goalkeeper) was superb.

"We stood strong. That’s the team I feel I've got now. I’ve got a bunch of men that stay strong.”

McSheffrey confirmed 19-year-old midfielder Liam Ravenhill was substituted in order to protect him after Bradford’s Emmanuel Osabede suffered a double leg-break following his sixth-minute tackle, which left the home crowd furious.

Describing it as ‘a freak one’, McSheffrey said: “It seemed a firm one. Ravs (Ravenhill) took the ball but obviously our thoughts go to him (Osabede) and we hope he can make a speedy recovery.

"We had to protect Ravs and keep 11 men on the pitch. And then we go and get a stupid red card.”

Tomlin, who was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for petulance, was told to thank – and apologise to – each and every one of his teammates after the final whistle.

McSheffrey said of the 33-year-old: “We know he’s an exceptional talent. He’s man enough and mature enough to know that he’s done something silly.

"There will be no grudges held. We’ve had a chat, it’s forgotten and he will win us a lot of points this year.