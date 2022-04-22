Injured Doncaster Rovers striker suffers yet another major setback

The Doncaster Rovers striker last went under the knife in November and had originally hoped to return to action before the end of the season.

But after feeling more discomfort he has been back in for more surgery – and now faces another four months of rehabilitation.

Okenabirhie’s last appearance for Rovers came in May last year at Blackpool.

Fejiri Okenabirhie

The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer but boss Gary McSheffrey has said the club will continue to provide medical support.

"It’s a slightly different area of the Achilles tendon that he had surgery on,” said McSheffrey.

"There was a little bit of degeneration or damage in a slightly different area that got repaired initially.

"I’ll touch base with him and see how he is and make sure he’s okay mentally first and happy with what the surgeon has done.

“He’s had a tough time.

“He’s continued to be professional and do his rehab and he’s just had setback after setback with it.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Fej. He’s a good lad, he’s a good goalscorer and the club have missed him.”

He added: "We’ve got to support him and try and keep him in the right place and get him back fit and ready to play as soon as possible.”

In a message posted on social media in November, Okenabirhie explained that he needed surgery to repair the tendon after previous treatments and injections had not had the desired effect. He said he had earlier been suffering from tendonitis and then suffered a partial tear in July.