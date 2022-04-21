Doncaster Rovers likely to be without key man and hit by illness bug ahead of Burton Albion game

The 33-year-old has been playing with a groin injury but with relegation now all but confirmed he will seek medical attention and is likely to sit out Saturday’s game.

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams, who was replaced by Ollie Younger late on during Monday’s 3-3 draw at Shrewsbury Town, has also been nursing a shoulder injury and is doubtful for Rovers’ penultimate fixture of the season.

Boss Gary McSheffrey also revealed there has been a bout of illness in the camp which could lead to further changes in personnel.

Tommy Rowe

"There’s been a couple of illnesses throughout the week since the game and we’re probably likely to be without Tommy Rowe as well,” said McSheffrey.

"He’s been playing with a groin injury for quite a few weeks now so he’s going to see a specialist to see whether it’s a hernia or anything serious because he feels it is affecting his performance level now.

"He’s struggling to get up and down how he normally does.

"You never want to lose players like Tommy but at the same time you want him to get it sorted or give him peace of mind that it’s nothing too major.