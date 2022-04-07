Has Gary McSheffrey been given assurances about his future as Doncaster Rovers boss?

But the 39-year-old rookie boss is fully aware that results need to significantly improve.

Rovers are staring down the barrel of relegation to League Two and simply must beat bottom side Crewe Alexandra at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday to retain any hope of a miraculous escape.

McSheffrey has won five of his 22 games in charge since replacing Richie Wellens at the helm in early December.

Gary McSheffrey

Rovers this week announced plans to appoint a football head of operations who will be accountable and lead on all managerial and coaching recommendations.

McSheffrey was asked ahead of this weekend’s game by BBC Radio Sheffield if the club had made it clear to him that he will be manager next season.

“That’s the plan,” said McSheffrey.

“They’ve given me some confidence in that.

“But I’m not naive. I know that you need to get results on the pitch.

“The bigger picture is, yes, I’m confident that’ll be the case."

McSheffrey was then asked what he would say to Rovers fans who doubt he is the right man to take club forward whether that be in League One or League Two.

“Well, that’s opinions,” said Rovers’ boss. “But I’m confident in my ability.

“I can’t really say much to reassure them of that, but time and results would change their opinions if that’s what they think.

“I think everyone needs a little bit of time.

“When I came to the club I had a really good manager in Darren Ferguson and the club got relegated with a decent squad – and he got that job in October.