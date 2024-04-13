Grant McCann salutes the one constant amid rotten Doncaster Rovers injury luck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Grant McCann has had to contend with them all over the park but nowhere more so than in the forwards area.

The list of centre-forwards or attackers who've been sidelined for large portions of the season or aren't going to be back before the end of the campaign is sizeable.

There's Louie Marsh who had his loan spell cut short due to an arm injury. Then there's George Miller and Caolan Lavery, both of whom have missed virtually the entire campaign.

Joe Ironside's next goal will be his 20th of the season in all competitions. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD.

Jon Taylor is another who has been restricted to a handful of outings, whilst Conor Carty barely kicked a ball before a season-ending injury brought his half-season loan to a crashing halt.

Maxime Biamou is the latest forward to be ruled out, with the ex-Coventry man set to be out until pre-season.

As if all that wasn't enough to contend with McCann has now revealed academy striker Jack Goodman has fractured his foot whilst out on loan at Matlock - meaning another body in the treatment room.

"We've been very unfortunate with the forwards we've brought in," McCann said, on the eve of today's home game with Accrington Stanley. "I think back to when Louie Marsh got his injury at Mansfield just as it was starting to come together for him. It took a bit of time but he was just starting to come together and I'm gutted it didn't work out for him because I think the Doncaster fans would have seen what a good player he is.

"When we had that injury we went and got Connor Carty from Bolton, who has serious potential - quick, he can run in behind, strong. He played a game at Bradford and we don't see him again, then Max.

"We've had our fair share of bad luck in the forward area, for sure. Jon Taylor's a forward as well and the injuries have piled up for us this season.

"We can't moan about it. I've spoken about it a lot and it's been really frustrating for me to speak about it, I'd rather try and focus all my energy on the lads that are fit because they're the ones ultimately that can help us now.

"That's not me trying to pass these players onto other people, it's unfortunately where we are at this moment in time.

"They're in the hands of good people and I'm sure they'll be back whenever they're ready and be stronger for it."

The one constant for Rovers amid wretched luck in forward areas this season, has of course been Joe Ironside.

Their top scorer with 19 goals in all competitions, the former Cambridge man has missed just one league game all season.

