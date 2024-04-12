Doncaster Rovers press notes: Forward injury blow, training ground pleas and new contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are the best bits to emerge from the press conference:

Biamou blow

Forward Maxime Biamou has won plenty of admirers since he arrived at Rovers on a short-term deal at the back-end of February.

Doncaster's Max Biamou

Two goals in seven appearances doesn't necessarily do the former Coventry man justice. The Frenchman has offered a nice alternative to Joe Ironside and allowed the top scorer to get some much-needed rest and recovery.

So it is a blow for Rovers that Biamou has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. McCann revealed: "We won't see Max again for the rest of the season unfortunately. He's had a bit of a decent tear on his hamstring which is likely going to keep him out for ten to 12 weeks. It's unfortunate because we had him in a good place and worked hard with him."

When quizzed on whether the injury would affect any possible negotiations over extending his deal, the Rovers boss admitted he had not yet begun to think about such a situation.

Taylor boost

That news on Biamou was offset by the news that Jon Taylor has been out on the training pitches at Cantley Park. Absent since the draw down at Sutton, the 31-year-old is an outside bet to return before the end of the season.

McCann said: "He's only had two or three days to train fully and he's been out quite a bit of time. But I think he's eventually got to the bottom of his (injury) problems. That will only put him in a good place for the rest of his career and he deserves it. He's had such bad luck with injuries."

New contract

McCann confirmed to the Free Press that the club have taken up the option to extend the contract of youngster Bobby Faulkner.

Faulkner has not played a senior game since last October but McCann says he is on board for 2024-25.

"Bobby was coming back from injury but then felt a little bit of a relapse but then started to come back again," he said. "We've extended his contract by taking up his option so that gives him time over the summer to get back and get fit and get ready for pre-season."

Cantley Park commitment