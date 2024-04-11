Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firmly in the Indian Summer of his career, the 38-year-old has been a key component in Rovers' superb run of form in recent months.

His return to the fray from injury has coincided with a magnificent sequence of victories. It stands at seven successive wins after the midweek win over Walsall. Only a few weeks back the thought of a play-off push was a far-fetched possibility. Now there is genuine hope and belief in the camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key to Wood being available game in, game out has been a sensible approach by manager Grant McCann and his coaching staff when it comes to his regime in training.

Speaking to the matchday programme, Wood said: "For the last few years my training has altered any way and I know what I need heading into games.

"I go off more now on how my body feels at that point. There's no point in me saying I'm set to do certain things. If I'm feeling good, then I'll just carry on doing it. One thing that's stood out for me in these last run of games is being able to play three times a week. Before, I was told that I wasn't allowed to do that.

"But I can do it. Don't get me wrong, it is hard work and recovery has got to be spot on but I'm enjoying doing and enjoying playing every game. I want to be available and ready for selection. I've just learned how to deal with it as I'm getting older and all the pain I feel in my body, I'm just used to it now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord only knows how much damage 600-plus games can do to the body.

Doncaster captain Richard Wood isn't afraid to put his head in where it hurts.

Especially all the wear and tear associated with a fully committed centre-half like Wood. He recently suffered a heavy gash to the head during the win over Wrexham but like the true warrior he is he just gets on with it.