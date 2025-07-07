Grant McCann drops hint over more Doncaster Rovers contract extensions

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:15 BST
Doncaster Rovers continued their future-proofing last week after extending George Broadbent's contract.

The midfielder, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Sheffield United two years ago, has signed fresh terms that keep him at Rovers until 2027 - with a 12-month extension option inserted into the arrangement.

He becomes the latest player to commit beyond next season, joining the likes of Jamie Sterry, Luke Molyneux, Owen Bailey and the raft of new additions who joined the club this summer.

Now, manager Grant McCann has hinted that more could follow suit. "There's others that we need to speak about as well," he said. "We're in conversations and if you look at the group now there's a real core that's committed to us for the next two, three, four years.

Grant McCann says Rovers are looking to tie down more of their players long-term. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"And that's really pleasing. Because what we don't want to be doing is getting to the end of every season or every window and having a massive turnaround of players. We know it's going to take a bit of time to get to where we want to get to.

"But we're starting to get there and that we have a batch of players on long-term deals. And there'll be more so we feel like we're creating a really good group."

The list of players entering the final 12 months of their current deals includes Jay McGrath, James Maxwell and Joe Ironside.

