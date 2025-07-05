Rovers sealed the League Two title in 2024-25.placeholder image
The contract expiry date of all 28 permanent Doncaster Rovers players - gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 5th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Doncaster Rovers are less than a month out from their return to League One.

Exactly four weeks today Grant McCann's side welcome Exeter City to the Eco-Power Stadium for the curtain-raiser. And preparations have so far gone well, with eight new faces through the door already.

Looking at the squad in general, Rovers have plenty of players tied down long-term: George Broadbent becoming the latest to commit his future to the club by signing a two-year extension on Friday.

Here, we look at the contract status of every player in the squad (barring loanees Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Connor O'Riordan and Damola Ajayi):

2026

1. Ian Lawlor

2026 Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2026

2. Jake Oram

2026 Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

2026 (option)

3. Jacob Bryant

2026 (option) Photo: drfc

2027 (option)

4. Jamie Sterry

2027 (option) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

