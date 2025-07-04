Doncaster Rovers man signs new deal after second contract extension within space of four months

Doncaster Rovers continue to future-proof their squad after midfielder George Broadbent signed a fresh contract.

The midfielder has penned a two-year deal that ties him down in South Yorkshire until the summer of 2027. In addition, as is often the case at Rovers, a 12-month extension option has been inserted into the agreement.

Broadbent, 24, arrived at Rovers from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2023 and has made 89 appearances in total. Last season a tweak to his positioning, where he dropped deeper in midfield, saw him produce some of his best form in a Rovers shirt as he played his part in the club's League Two title success.

“I’m really happy,” he told Rovers’ website. “I spoke to the gaffer a bit last season about it and we said we’d see where we ended up at the end of the season.

“Winning the league and getting promoted put us in a good position to sort something new out and I’m really happy it’s got done. A lot of players want that reassurance and belief that the gaffer has in me and hopefully I can repay that with this new contract.”

This latest extension comes just four months after Broadbent's original 12-month option was triggered by Rovers, owing to his good form during the run-in. His new deal means he is one of many players within Grant McCann's squad who are committed to the club long-term. That list includes new signings Sean Grehan and Robbie Gotts as well as mainstays in the team such as Jamie Sterry, newly-installed club captain Owen Bailey and Luke Molyneux.

Rovers return to the UK tonight following a week-long warm weather training camp in Spain. Their first official friendly takes place at Alfreton next Tuesday night.