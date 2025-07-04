'Means the world to me' - Ex-Newcastle United duo named new Doncaster Rovers' captain and vice-captain

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:18 BST
Owen Bailey has been named the new club captain at Doncaster Rovers.

After Richard Wood's retirement, the midfielder takes over the armband on a permanent basis. Bailey, who joined in the summer of 2023, has been a superb acquisition and has started every single league game across the last two seasons.

“It means the world to me,” Bailey said of being named skipper. "I’m really proud. I was lucky enough to captain the side quite a lot last season under Woody’s guidance, and what a great person to learn from and get the example from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really proud and grateful for the club and the gaffer and all the staff for the opportunity. I’m just looking forward to carrying on from last season and hopefully being a bit more vocal and doing a bit more within the club.”

Owen Baileyplaceholder image
Owen Bailey

Jamie Sterry is vice-captain with Rovers' website saying that "the pair (will be) supported by a strong leadership team of experienced players."

Manager Grant McCann said: “Owen deserves this. How he delivered his performances last season, he was outstanding in every department, wherever he was asked to play.

“Bails is what he is. He’s always there, he’s reliable, he never misses a game and is always seven or eight out of ten every game. The players respect him, the staff love him, the fans love him. For us it’s a really good appointment, to put him in that position as captain of the football club.”

Related topics:Grant McCann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice