Owen Bailey has been named the new club captain at Doncaster Rovers.

After Richard Wood's retirement, the midfielder takes over the armband on a permanent basis. Bailey, who joined in the summer of 2023, has been a superb acquisition and has started every single league game across the last two seasons.

“It means the world to me,” Bailey said of being named skipper. "I’m really proud. I was lucky enough to captain the side quite a lot last season under Woody’s guidance, and what a great person to learn from and get the example from.

“I’m really proud and grateful for the club and the gaffer and all the staff for the opportunity. I’m just looking forward to carrying on from last season and hopefully being a bit more vocal and doing a bit more within the club.”

Jamie Sterry is vice-captain with Rovers' website saying that "the pair (will be) supported by a strong leadership team of experienced players."

Manager Grant McCann said: “Owen deserves this. How he delivered his performances last season, he was outstanding in every department, wherever he was asked to play.

“Bails is what he is. He’s always there, he’s reliable, he never misses a game and is always seven or eight out of ten every game. The players respect him, the staff love him, the fans love him. For us it’s a really good appointment, to put him in that position as captain of the football club.”